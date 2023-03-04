Tacoma Traffic Officers Ask Drivers to Slow Down to Save Lives – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – In 2022, the Tacoma Police Department’s Collision Investigation Team responded to 45 callouts, including 21 fatality collisions and 24 serious injury collisions. In the first two months of this year, the team has already responded to 8 traffic collision callouts, including 6 traffic fatalities and 3 collisions resulting in serious injuries. Traffic officers continue to find speed as a contributing factor in these deadly collisions.

Tacoma Traffic officers ask that you follow these driving tips to save lives:

Follow the posted speed limits

Talk to young drivers in your household about the risks associated with speeding

Always use a seatbelt, and make sure your passengers do also

Don’t use alcohol or narcotics if you are driving

Don’t drive distracted

In an effort to enhance traffic safety, the City of Tacoma has reduced speed limits in multiple locations throughout the city. For more information, go to Vision Zero – City of Tacoma.

Let’s work together to help ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely.