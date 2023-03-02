Strickland Introduces Bill to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Buffalo Soldiers – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA-10) introduces the Buffalo Soldiers Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2023 to honor the Buffalo Soldiers and their tremendous contributions and sacrifice to our country.

“The fierceness and tenacity of the Buffalo Soldiers underscore their essential role as patriots who influenced our nation,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Approximately 40,000 Buffalo Soldiers fought to protect American freedoms and ideals, even as they faced discrimination as Black Americans who served our nation. It is well past time to honor and thank them posthumously with a much-deserved Congressional Gold Medal.”

Read the text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND:

In 1866, Congress created six all-Black peacetime regiments to protect settlers, build roads and other infrastructure, and guard U.S. mail in the Western frontier. Buffalo Soldiers would go on to serve in military operations including the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.

The Buffalo soldiers’ impact reached across the country as the U.S. forged its national parks. They not only served in combat and as protectors around the country, but they also broke down barriers and demanded civil rights. The all-Black regiments served during a time of segregation in the U.S. military, and faced bigotry and discrimination, often from those they were assigned to protect.