House Republicans Unanimously Vote Down Strickland Amendment To Protect Military Pay Increases – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, House Rules Committee Republicans voted unanimously against Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland’s (WA-10) amendment to H.R. 347, the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation (REIN IN) Act, a Republican effort to obstruct the Biden Administration. Strickland’s amendment would have provided protections for increases to military pay, regardless of the restrictions on executive orders outlined in the bill.

“Military pay should never be a partisan issue. I’m deeply disappointed that Rules Republicans chose obstructionism over protecting pay increases for our servicemembers,” said Strickland. “House Republicans claim to support our servicemembers, but every single one voted against them. Increasing military pay must be a bipartisan priority, and our servicemembers deserve nothing less than our full support.”

“It’s outrageous that Republicans on the Rules Committee voted down what should have been a bipartisan amendment to protect pay increases for our servicemembers,” said Ranking Member McGovern. “Just like their so-called plan to fight inflation was nothing more than an attempt to obstruct the Biden Administration, their so-called support for our troops is a mile wide but an inch deep. Shame on them.”

Below is a list of the House Rules Committee Republicans who voted against Strickland’s amendment to protect military pay increases: