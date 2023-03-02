County Council Chair responds to Sound Transit Delay – The Suburban Times

County Council Chair responds to Sound Transit Delay March 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County Council social media post. A statement from Council Chair Ryan Mello on the announced delay of the Sound Transit light rail connection to Fife and Tacoma. A statement from Council Chair Ryan Mello (@RyanMelloPierc1) on the announced delay of the @SoundTransit light rail connection to @fife_washington and @CityofTacoma https://t.co/hxYyIKokyz pic.twitter.com/zCNCIwWAMA— Pierce County Council (@PierceCoCouncil) March 2, 2023
