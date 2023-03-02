14th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game, April 28 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakes High School Skills USA Club.

Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakes High Skills USA Club invite the community to the 14th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball game.

This year’s game will support 11-year-old Janine Hope Dungca. This donation only event is open to the entire community.

Concessions sales will support Janine Hope and her family. A silent auction with over 60 raffle baskets donated by local schools and community businesses will also be held.

If you are interested in donating a gift basket, please contact Baron Coleman at 253-583-5550 or email coosvsteachers@gmail.com