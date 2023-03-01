Letter: Preschoolers, Covid, and Lost Skills – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candy Tingstad.

For many infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the two years of relative isolation was a loss in significant ways. Babies, who learn language and social cues from facial expressions, saw new faces only with masks on. Toddlers were often denied interaction with same aged children. Two to five year olds spent more time with screen media (TV, videos, iPads and even phones) than ever before. Are they smart, yes, do they come to school with possible deficits, for many, yes.

Some preschool teachers observed last fall that it took longer to gain attention, gather children in a group, guide children to share and care, and even cut with scissors. Children can use smart phones, but can they hold a pencil or cut with scissors as well as children 3 years ago. Small muscle skills are vital for many life tasks. Will they catch up? With exposure to skill building activities and peer interactions, yes.

This writer is a believer in the benefits of quality early childhood education. Preschool is a path to success in school. ABCs and 123s are part of the key to readiness. Learning to share, care, ask thoughtful questions, communicate with teachers and peers, explore the world of science, and joys of music, taking turns, independently washing hands, picking up toys with others, all lead to a good start to school, and life.

Your choices are varied: Preschool, HeadStart/ECEAP (income dependent), quality childcare program.

Among your options for quality, please see LCOPPreschool.com website