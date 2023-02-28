Tacoma Summit on Crime March 2

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma, WA – On March 2, 2023 from 5:45 – 8:00 pm at Courthouse Square located at 1102 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402 the Tacoma Business Council is hosting the 2023 Summit on Crime. The Summit will feature a documentary video of business leaders describing the serious issues they face arising from crime. The Summit will also include City and County leaders speaking about solutions to crime that are underway as well as areas where more work is needed. Pierce County Prosecutor, Mary Robnett, Tacoma’s City Manager, Elizabeth Pauli, Tacoma’s Chief of Police, Avery Moore, Assistant Chief of Police, Tammy Floyd and Assistant Chief of Police Crystal Young-Haskin are all committed to speak.

The purpose of the Summit is to provide leadership and businesses with a collaborative forum at which to identify issues the community faces and address solutions. The Tacoma Business Council will speak about the work it is doing to help find solutions and to ask businesses and leaders to work together to make a difference in the fight against crime.

Mark Bardwil, a Tacoma attorney and Board Member of TBC said, “We look forward to bringing the business community and City and County leaders together in this event to better understand the issues facing this city and to discuss potential solutions that we hope will make a difference for our entire community going forward.”

About the Tacoma Business Council.

The mission of the Tacoma Business Council is to provide a voice for the business community throughout Tacoma and to create an economically viable environment to support businesses. We do that work by collaborating with government officials, policymakers, and other stakeholders to promote solutions to public safety, public health and other problems that have a negative impact on the economic stability of businesses in Tacoma.