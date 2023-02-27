 Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association to meet March 6 – The Suburban Times

Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association to meet March 6

Monday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. we will meet again at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW and the featured presentation will be that of the Claudia Thomas Legacy House, a Habitat for Humanity project here in Tillicum.

Police, schools, and library will also provide updates of community goings-on.

Coming to our April 3 meeting will be Lakewood’s new Police Chief Patrick Smith!  Be sure to see the announcement in the attached newsletter for your opportunity to submit questions for which you’d like responses related to concerns you have about safety.

And check out the latest sewer lines planned for Tillicum.  Lakewood Capital Projects will also present to our neighborhood April 3.

Litter pick-up March 4!  T-ball ‘mini’-Crushers last call!  TWNA financial report; local library happenings; tutoring opportunities; community center services – there sure is a lot going on! 

Thank you for rolling up your sleeves, for offering your gifts to help realize what Tillicum can be!  Check out “Our Legacy” – newsletter front page, lower left corner.

TWNA-Newsletter-MarchDownload

See you March 6!

