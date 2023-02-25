Representative Mari Leavitt Passes Four Bills to Senate

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

At the close of week seven of legislative session, and on the heels of fiscal committee cutoff, Representative Leavitt, D-University Place, is proud to share the passage of four pieces of legislation to the Senate, and another six bills and resolutions out of various House Committees.

In combination, House Bill 1001, HB 1009, the Military Spouse Employment Act, HB 1030, and HB 1069 will help spur workforce development and address key shortages. By increasing access to certain healthcare professionals via interstate licensing compacts such as speech and audiologists and mental healthcare counselors, expanding access to applied doctoral degrees at regional universities, and providing military spouses the flexibility needed to take on get to work and take on new job opportunities.

To improve public safety and give communities and law enforcement the tools to keep people safe, Rep. Leavitt has introduced and passed from committee House Bill 1002, the Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act, HB 1051, the Robocall Scam Protection Act, HB 1209, and HB 1241. Together, this legislation will protect students from the dangerous practice of hazing, shield consumers from telephone scams and robocalls, regulate access to common equipment used to manufacture illegal drugs such as fentanyl, and protect elections workers from threats and harassment.

Further, Rep. Leavitt helped pass HB 1012, the Extreme Weather Protection Act, from the House Appropriations committee to better respond to communities during extreme weather events. Washington’s fire seasons continue to worsen, atmospheric rivers create abnormal flooding, and cold snaps blanket our region in ice. Taking care of residents during periods of extreme weather is a public safety issue, but with this bill, cities will be better positioned to respond to crisis by utilizing increased resources and resiliency planning from the WA Military Department.

Finally, HJR 4206 coupled with HB 1761, will provide our smallest businesses tax relief as they continue to come back strong and serve as the backbone of our economy

When asked about her diverse portfolio of legislation this year, Rep. Leavitt shared that she believed “it is a better time than ever to propose legislation that can garner bipartisan support and address the problems Washingtonians are most concerned about.”

She added, “everyone in our state is facing similar issues. Everyone is looking for increased economic opportunities. Everyone wants to live in a safe community, and know their children are safe whether it’s at school or down the road. I’m glad to see my colleagues from both sides of the aisle agree and recognize the shared concerns our constituents have.”

At the time of posting, HB 1001, HB 1009, HB 1030, and HB 1069 have been referred to their respective Senate Committees receiving hearings. House Bill 1002, HB 1209, HB 1241, and HJR 4206 are in the House Rules Committee, awaiting a prospective pull to the House Floor for a vote. HB 1012 and HB 1051 have been placed on the second reading by the House Rules Committee for an upcoming floor vote.