Lakewood City Council to interview candidates for Position 6 Vacancy

The Lakewood City Council will host two special meetings Feb. 28 and March 1 to interview candidates for the City Council Position 6 vacancy. Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, join via Zoom, or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.

The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city's YouTube channel.