Lakewood City Council to interview candidates for Position 6 Vacancy

City of Lakewood announcement.
The Lakewood City Council will host two special meetings Feb. 28 and March 1 to interview candidates for the City Council Position 6 vacancy. Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, join via Zoom, or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.
The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.
How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.
Comments
DAVID G ANDERSON says
2023-02-28-Council-Agenda.pdf (cityoflakewood.us) – February 28, 2023. Candidates to be interviewed:
Christina Manetti
Mark Herr
Jeffrey Jones
Todd Wolf
Charles Ames
2023-03-01-Council-Agenda.pdf (cityoflakewood.us) – March 1, 2023. Candidates to be interviewed:
Shawn Hill
Amanda Quintana
Darwin Peters II
La’Reya Brown
Trestin Lauricella
Each of the links provided in this comment should take the reader to the list of 10 candidates (five in the first link for Feb.28, and five in the second link for Mar.1) applying for the vacated Lakewood City Council Position Six, along with the candidate’s references, educational experience, and reasons for wanting to serve.
During each candidate’s fifteen minute interview they will be asked to respond to the following:
1. What skills, talent or diversity do they bring to the City Council.
2. How the aforementioned attributes would help them be an effective Councilmember on Day 1.
3. What top three priorities they believe the City Council should focus on in 2023; and
4. Why then, why now?
DAVID G ANDERSON says
https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2023-02-28-Council-Agenda.pdf
https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2023-03-01-Council-Agenda.pdf