 Is a permit needed? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Is a permit needed?

· 1 Comment ·

City of Lakewood social media post.

Want to know if you need a permit to cut down a tree? Use this flow chart to determine when a permit is or isn’t required. For more information on the new tree code regulations, visit cityoflakewood.us/trees/

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *