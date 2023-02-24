Mistrial declared in Darcus Allen trial

From The News Tribune: A Pierce County judge declared a second mistrial in the case of the alleged accomplice in the 2009 assassinations of four Lakewood police officers and scheduled another trial for this spring. Attorneys on both sides expressed disappointment that the jury wasn’t able to deliver closure in the tragic saga.

Read more at The News Tribune website.

John C. Unfred, Interim Police Chief, Lakewood Police Department, responds to mistrial:

I want to express gratitude to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in this trial. We have now had three trials and 13 years of appeals. Throughout it all, their office has remained steadfast in their efforts to achieve justice and accountability for the murders of our four Officers. I would also like to thank the jury for their time and effort on this case.

We, as a Department, are deeply disappointed that the jury could not agree on a verdict, resulting in a mistrial. This only prolongs the justice and closure sought by the families of our Officers and others affected by this heinous crime.

We will continue to serve our community with strength, honor, and dignity. We will continue to support the families of our Fallen Four, as well as members of our Department and community who continue to be impacted by the loss of our Officers. They will never be forgotten.