Mental/Behavioral Health Report

WorkForce Central announcement.

In November of 2022, WorkForce Central convened a group of behavioral health practitioners from across Pierce County to better understand the barriers that exist to entering and progressing in the behavioral health workforce. There is a growing body of knowledge around the inequities and policy changes that are needed to ensure this workforce is truly supported and thriving. However, we also know there is critical nuance that is added to our understanding of these issues when we ask the experts themselves, those with the lived and professional experience of being deeply entrenched in this work every day.

The following is an account of what those local experts in the field had to say about the struggles they themselves or their colleagues have faced in navigating their career pathways.

Click here to read the report.