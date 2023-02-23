 Cops v. Teachers Need The Public’s Help – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Cops v. Teachers Need The Public’s Help

· 1 Comment ·

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

We need the public’s help! If you work for a company or Merchant that values giving back to the community, we need to talk with you!

Currently we are accepting any gift baskets, craft items, gift certificates, professional game tickets.

These items will be posted on our silent auction website to raise money for our Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Silent Auction. Please refer to the flier and consider supporting our cause. We thank you in advance.

Contact Baron Coleman at bcoleman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us if you have questions or wish to donate.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *