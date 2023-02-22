CPSD Staff Spotlight: Baron Coleman

A Clover Park School District story.

To celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features special education and career choices teacher Baron Coleman.

Baron worked in special education for the Puyallup School District for 18 years before joining CPSD in 2015. Baron earned his CTE endorsement two years ago and has enjoyed teaching a new subject with a different student population. “I really have the best of both worlds right now, continuing to work with special education students while also having the opportunity to teach the career choices class,” he said.

Baron understands that college isn’t the right path for every student and there are many career choices available that do not require a college degree. “When I graduated, we had a lot of vocational and industrial classes that gave students those opportunities,” he said. “These industries now need workers like welders and electricians, so there is a great opportunity for these students to learn a profession and make a great living after graduation.”

Each week, Baron connects students with a different industry professional who speaks to the class about what it is like to work in their field. “Sometimes a student will think they have no interest in a topic, but then a guest speaker comes in,” he said. “Once they get talking with them, they start becoming curious and the next step is to give them a job shadow and an opportunity to try.”

Teaching CTE has reinvigorated Baron. He sees a bright future ahead for him as he continues to connect his career choices students with as many local industry prospects as possible and provide similar CTE experiences for the students in his special education classes.