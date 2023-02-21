 Letter: Hospice Care, Home and the Path Ahead – The Suburban Times

Letter: Hospice Care, Home and the Path Ahead

“The Path Least Taken” – Photo by JM Simpson

There’s a vista far above Enchanted Valley (also known as “The Valley of 10,000 Waterfalls”).  It is one of the more difficult (to put it mildly) to reach.

But after ascending those 2,000 feet of elevation, do you know what you can see from there?

Everything.

You can see far below where you’ve come from, with the fog still lingering over the trail through the valley.

You can also see stretching out far beyond you the baby blue haze hovering over the Pacific Ocean.

And as you look at the beauty surrounding you as you catch your breath, you begin to understand why the weathered signpost near where you pitched your tent simply says, “Home, Sweet Home.”

Now, today, over a half-century later, my wife and I are at home awaiting a visit from hospice care. 

We’ve arrived at this place called home through much toil and trouble, a place difficult to reach, but a place where we can now see clearly how blessed we’ve been and how far we’ve come.

We can see from here everything that matters.

Psalm 37:18

  1. I write of this perhaps because it provides a release of some sort for me, certainly tears are ever present, but also so that maybe readers will take comfort and hope given we can likely all identify as we are all somewhere along that journey.

