Keeping up with the Joneses (And doing the right thing) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske for Lakewood Baseball Club.

In DuPont, you’re nobody unless your business is sponsoring a youth baseball team. Their program is thriving.

In Lakewood, that has not been the case. Lakewood Baseball Club’s program has been entirely self-financed, with the exception of funds received at various times from the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund, Lakewood Rotary, the Ram, Classis Chassis and Tacoma Trophy.

We need to change this! Lakewood Rotary and Lakewood Kiwanis are sponsoring one or more teams, and three other individuals have stepped up. Lakewood Baseball need 8 or 9 more sponsors, at $500 each. It’s time for our youngsters in Lakewood to have the opportunity to play baseball, even if they can’t afford it. See below for more information.

Lakewood Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization providing area youth AGES 4-19 the opportunity to play the great games of baseball and fastpitch softball.. Our players come from Lakewood, Tacoma, Puyallup, University Place, Parkland, Steilacoom and surrounding areas. They are placed into divisions based on age and skill level. While we are not affiliated with City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation or Clover Park Schools, we have formed mutually benefitting relationships and use many of their fields. The Lakewood Baseball Club strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and a sense of teamwork so that they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted members of the community. It is our mission as volunteer coaches and parents to provide a healthy atmosphere for our players, regardless of ability or experience, in which they are able to learn the positive aspects of baseball and utilize what they learn, on and off the field. LBC is affiliated with PONY baseball. The PONY baseball program was created for all players to be able to participate in baseball. We want to Protect Our Nation’s Youth as they grow into young men and women and leaders of tomorrow. PONY is a community based program for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Team Sponsorship Information

Please send a check for $500 to the address listed above.

Lakewood Baseball Club strives to account for all sponsorships and donations. Lakewood Baseball Club is a 501c3 organization as well as a listed Washington Non-Profit. Sponsors and donors are reminded to make payments to Lakewood Baseball Club directly and not to the individual baseball team unless they too hold a 501c3 designation.

For more information: go to lakewoodbaseballclub.org, or call 253-307-3494 or gnsrediske@msn.com and ask for Greg.