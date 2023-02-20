Letter: Clover Park School Board Legislative Representative and Board: Missing in action! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Director Anthony Veliz was first elected as the Board’s Legislative Representative on 13 December 2021 and re-elected 12 December 2022 by Directors Pearson, Jacobs and Veliz, with Directors Anderson and Wagemann opposed. To date Director Veliz and the Board have failed to address legislative matters since the beginning of the 2023/2024 legislative session on 9 January 2023. Board Policy 1225, “School Director Legislative Program”, stipulates Director Veliz’s Legislative Representative responsibilities as follows:

“Monitor proposed education legislation; inform the board of pending legislative issues and existing or proposed WSSDA legislative positions; and promote the board’s legislative priorities.”

Director Veliz failed to bring any of the 182 education related Senate or House bills before the Board nor has the Board requested information on any of these bills. The Board has not brought any of these bills to the public’s attention. Yet many of these bills will have direct impacts on the District, students, parents and tax payers.

Lakewood CARES researched these 182 bills and came up with their own “top 20” Senate and House bills shown below. CARES members have already testified in person, via ZOOM and email with a careful eye on the legislative daily hearings. That’s what it takes!

SB=Senate Bill, HB=House Bill

SB5009, SB5020, SB 5024, SB5029, SB5072, SB5237, SB5441, SB5489, SB5559, SB5599

HB1013, HB1071, HB1093, HB1239, HB1244, HB1273, HB1308, HB1333, HB 1353, HB 1601

The legislature is a “fast moving train” with bills rapidly coming up for testimony in committees before being brought before the House or Senate for approval. The period for committee testimony ends on 17 February 2023 with many bills considered long before that deadline.

Director Wagemann brought up these issues at the 13 February 2023 Board’s regular meeting during revisions to Policy 1225. Director Wagemann argued that the proposed Legislative Representative’s once-a-month briefing during Board workshops was far too little to keep current with the rapid progress of these bills. Rather, Legislative Representative briefings during every Board regular and workshop meetings are required during the legislative session. Director Wagemann’s motion to this effect failed for lack of a second (Director Anderson was absent due to a serious family matter).

Apparently Directors Pearson, Jacobs and Veliz don’t understand the legislative process or appreciate the timely rapid response required to put CPSD legislative priorities into Board discussion, decision making and then as legislative testimony. As of the Board’s 13 February 2023 regular meeting, 36 days after the legislative session began and just 4 days before committee testimony ends, this Board has yet to discuss or vote in support of, or in opposition to, a single bill before the Legislature. Thus the Board has foregone the opportunity to influence legislation and thereby represent the voters of this District.

Is it too much to ask that Board members show a little initiative, follow their own policy and represent those who elected them?