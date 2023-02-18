Animal Control Makes its Largest Seizure of Animals – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Feb. 16 our animal control officers served a search warrant at a Puyallup property to retrieve over 200 rabbits. Animal control had received a complaint about the care of the animals and started investigating.

During the search warrant 95 rabbits were found in 2 sheds in the back yard of the residence. The rest of the animals were inside the home in numerous cages.

With the help of The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County our officers were able to inspect each rabbit before taking them back to the humane society for further examination and care.

In all 246 rabbits were taken from the home. This is too many animals for 1 person to care for and the seizure of the animals was essential to making sure they could be cared for properly.

Our animal control unit started in 2005 and this was the most animals we have taken in a single day. Other large seizures included a house with 140 cats. They had to trap cats on that property for several days after the initial warrant service.