CPSD January 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

January 9 Regular Meeting

During its Jan. 9 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard reports from Superintendent Ron Banner and Lake Louise Elementary School Principal Travis Holmgren.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed student achievement, staff recognition and student engagement.

Student Achievement

The district’s Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program hosted its winter Awarding of Diplomas Ceremony on Jan. 20 at the McGavick Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus. Thirty-two students received their diplomas from Open Doors this winter.

Staff Recognition

Lochburn Middle School science teacher Yasmine Shakoor Asadi was awarded the Middle School Science Teacher of the Year award by the Washington Science Teachers Association. She has taught at Lochburn since 2017.

Student Engagement

The district partnered with Lakewood Steilacoom Young Life to host The Break event for secondary students in December.

The Break is designed to provide opportunities for engagement and connection to students and reduce experiences of isolation and loneliness during the first few days of winter break.

More than 700 CPSD students participated in The Break this year. Students participated in an array of activities and heard motivational speakers discuss business, entrepreneurship and mental health.

Lake Louise Elementary School

Lakes Louise Elementary School Principal Travis Holmgren shared a report with the board, which included discussion of the school’s demographics, assessment scores, family engagement and approach to equity.

Holmgren reviewed assessment data for all grade levels at the school, and detailed the steps the school is taking to help curtail the learning loss incurred during COVID-19 by using formative data to guide instruction, helping increase student comfort taking standardized tests and building stronger relationships with parents.

Students were assessed at the beginning of the school year this year to gauge a starting point for their proficiency in math and English Language Arts. Staff are looking forward to combining that data with upcoming spring assessments to evaluate student growth and progress toward meeting School Performance Plan goals.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized agreement for project management services between the district and OAC and Hainline for multiple capital projects.

Approved contracting for student transportation with First Student for district transportation services.

Declared support for SB 5071, which creates a Purple Star designation for school districts, and pursuit of Purple Star designation by CPSD if the legislation passes.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 1220 on Board Officers and Duties of Board Members 1225 on School Director Legislative Program 1610 on Conflicts of Interest 1st Class Districts 2409 on World Language Mastery-Based Credit 3117 on Students In or Released from an Institutional Education Facility



Jan. 5 Special Meeting

The school board held a special meeting/workshop on Jan. 5. The meeting was called to order and the board immediately went into executive session to discuss legal matters.

Jan. 23 and 24 Planning Meeting

The school board held planning meetings on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. It heard reports on a variety of topics: Multi-Tiered System of Supports, human trafficking, the Clean Buildings Act, secondary student needs after COVID-19, graduation requirements and the district’s academic improvement committee.

Multi-Tiered System of Supports

Teaching and Learning Director Suzy Kontos presented on the district’s work on the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework. MTSS is one of three district initiatives to support student achievement and provides the framework for schoolwide data analysis, resources and support.

MTSS allows teachers and administrators to match student needs with resources and interventions they need to thrive and set an actionable framework for schoolwide behavioral expectations of adults and students at each school.

Human Trafficking Update

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach provided an update on human trafficking prevention and instruction. It is essential for young people to be educated on human trafficking so they can spot the signs to keep themselves and others safe.

High school students receive instruction on human trafficking through health science courses and outside presenters from community organizations. The district is taking additional steps to ensure students have exposure to information on human trafficking at all levels, including a collaboration with Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Clean Buildings Act

Executive Director of Capital Projects and Risk Management John Boatman discussed the Clean Buildings Act, which was signed into law by the Washington State Legislature in 2019. The intention of the law is to make buildings in the state more energy efficient.

Each building in the district must be retrofitted with energy efficiency upgrades, such as new HVAC systems or LED lighting, to be compliant with the law. Lakes High School is the first building that must be updated with a compliance date of June 1, 2026.

Secondary Student Needs After COVID-19

Consultant Josh Chambers provided an update on survey results gathered last spring through a partnership between the district and the city of Lakewood on youth wellness. Results of the survey have been used to implement programs in CPSD schools to help support student well-being.

Youth Wellness Modules were implemented at Hudtloff Middle School and Lakes High School in the fall. The intention of the modules was to provide an opportunity for peer-to-peer support and the chance to share and discuss important topics about wellness. The Youth Wellness Modules are being expanded to additional secondary schools in CPSD.

The collaboration has also led to training on social emotional learning and student mental health for teachers and additional projects for students at Lakes and Clover Park high schools.

Graduation Requirements

Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Dr. Gloria Henderson presented about graduation in CPSD. The district graduation rate for the class of 2022 (87.5%) is more than five points higher than the state average (82.3%).

The state of Washington offers three broader options students can engage with to achieve graduation: career and college readiness in ELA and math, career and technical education, and the military. This gives each student a set of graduation pathway options that best align with their post-high school goals.

The district provides a wide array of resources and supports to help students achieve their goal of graduation. This includes access to alternative programs such as the Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program and the ability to work with career counselors, receive intervention services and more.

Academic Improvement Committee Report

Laubach provided an update on the progress of the district’s academic improvement committee during the 2022-23 school year. The committee was designed for the common goal of messaging, advising and ensuring that all district initiatives are in alignment with the board accountability plan and the district improvement plan.

Laubach highlighted the areas the committee has been focused on during the school year and ways the committee has engaged with each of those areas. The committee is working on the development of a new five-year academic improvement plan with a targeted completion of June.

Board Procedures and Reviews

The board discussed and reviewed a variety of board-related actions, including: reviewing its vision, mission, beliefs and values; annual review of its goals and objectives; discussing the policy manual review process, school board reports the school annual action plan review timeline and the school board meeting and report schedule.

The board also convened executive session for its evaluation of the superintendent.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m.