Humane Society, Pierce County Library partner to create a kinder world for pets – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County and the Pierce County Library System are collaborating to create a kinder world for animals and train their humans to treat, care and communicate through fun and engaging activities.

The Humane Society will hold three hour-long presentations at local Pierce County Library locations to help people be better pet owners. For those ready to welcome a furry friend into the family, attend an adoption event following the presentation.

Creating a Kinder World for Animals

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2-3 p.m.

Adoption event 3-5 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-noon

Adoption event noon-2 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

The presentations are free and open to families and kids ages 7-11.

Get more information on these and all events at the Pierce County Library at https://calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events.