 Humane Society, Pierce County Library partner to create a kinder world for pets – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Humane Society, Pierce County Library partner to create a kinder world for pets

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County and the Pierce County Library System are collaborating to create a kinder world for animals and train their humans to treat, care and communicate through fun and engaging activities.

The Humane Society will hold three hour-long presentations at local Pierce County Library locations to help people be better pet owners. For those ready to welcome a furry friend into the family, attend an adoption event following the presentation.

Creating a Kinder World for Animals

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2-3 p.m.
Adoption event 3-5 p.m.
Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-noon
Adoption event noon-2 p.m.
Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

The presentations are free and open to families and kids ages 7-11.

Get more information on these and all events at the Pierce County Library at https://calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *