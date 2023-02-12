Wigeons and Flickers and Juncos, oh my! – The Suburban Times

As a kid I had a vision that I would have a place with a creek running through the backyard. Now with Clover Creek running across my front yard, the vision is realized.

Deer have been spotted and I have seen a coyote recently. They are among the otters, beavers, raccoons, squirrels, maybe a rabbit, of course.

But not a day goes by but that we can also plan to see herons, crows, jays, sparrows, gulls, or a platoon of robins that comes just before every storm. Owls have been heard here, but not yet seen. The state bird, the goldfinch, makes an occasional startling appearance. Then there’s the Anna’s hummingbirds and Rufous hummingbirds that you are issued once you hit this latter stage of life. As I write this, an immature bald eagle perched at the top of one of our many hastily trimmed cottonwoods, inspecting the area, perhaps to feed? To nest?

There are mallards, wood ducks, mandarin ducks lately. But the baffling point of this fowl profusion is…

What the heck is a wigeon? A northern flicker? And until I occupied this plot of land, I had never heard of a ‘junco’ until I looked up this bird myself. Yet all have made their foray, many times, often, to this strip of greenery that runs from McChord to Steilacoom.

Why have I never heard of these fauna before? Why are these not in the parlance of the Northwestern banter? Yeah, yeah. The people always talk about the weather, ‘partly cloudy, chance of showers’. It ain’t goin’ anywhere. But if a creature has adapted to live alongside you, take it as a personal favor that you are steps away from a world that preceded you and will endure… if you allow it. If you, at least, do not impede it.

Make an appointment to take a moment. A moment for yourself. A moment for the instant in time you are alive. Check in with your fellow creatures. And share that moment.