City of University Place announcement.

Thanks to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM, U.P.’s Community Connector, for hosting local Cub Scout Pack 148 for a special tour recently. The scouts were able to climb inside the Brigade’s UH-60M Black Hawk and AH-64E Apache helicopters while listening to the pilots and crew members talk about the thrills and challenges of flying these massive machines.

Based on the scouts’ enthusiasm and smiles, it was clearly a successful mission.