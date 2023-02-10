 Kilmer to Hold Town Hall Meetings in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Kilmer to Hold Town Hall Meetings in Tacoma

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

TACOMA, WA – To hear from constituents about the issues that matter to them, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a public town hall meeting in Tacoma later this month.

“I work for the people I represent, and it’s important that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall to share ideas and concerns.”

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Kilmer to Host Tacoma Town Hall

6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Center at Norpoint, McCormick Social Hall

4818 Nassau Ave NE

Tacoma, WA 98422

RSVP for Rep. Kilmer’s Tacoma Town Hall HERE.

