DuPont Leverages Technology to Support Public Safety – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont is implementing new technology to enhance public safety. The city is in the process of installing both remote-view cameras on various city properties and automated traffic-enforcement systems in intersections and school zones. Both systems should be fully operational and in use by spring 2023.

“The paramount priorities for my administration are community responsiveness and public safety. In response to mounting public concerns about regional safety issues, in 2022 I asked our police department to conduct research, and subsequently manage projects, into the acquisition and implementation of cameras to enhance our public safety capabilities,” said Mayor Ron Frederick. “Based on cost effectiveness, labor capacity, and input from the Council we identified two prevailing areas: remote-view cameras on city properties, especially in our public parks, and photo enforcement cameras, similar to systems already in use in neighboring communities such as Lakewood, Tacoma, Fife, Puyallup, and other cities within Pierce County.”

Mayor Frederick stated that both systems will be managed by the DuPont Police Department. With both projects voted on and approved by the DuPont City Council in 2022, most remote-view cameras have already been installed. These cameras are in public areas belonging to the city, such as public parks and city facilities including City Hall, the police and fire stations, and the newly constructed public works building. The installation of the traffic enforcement cameras will begin this month and will be exclusive to active school zones and intersections for red light and failure-to-stop violations, pursuant to existing state law. Before the activation of the enforcement cameras, the police department will initiate a public awareness campaign, educating the public on the camera system, the state laws related to automated traffic enforcement, and provide a 30 day “warning period” where all violators will be mailed a warning notice in lieu of a finable citation during the warning period.

“Utilizing technology is a force multiplier for our police department,” said Police Chief Doug Newman. “A key component in achieving effective public safety and trust is accepting feedback from the community. In DuPont, as in other jurisdictions, adequately addressing a wide spectrum of numerous public safety concerns is challenging with limited resources and personnel. The overwhelming number of requests and complaints we receive are related to public demand for increased traffic enforcement. Photo-enforcement systems in school zones and intersections for red light violations provides a greater level of safety for our children, drivers, and pedestrians. It also frees up our officers to focus on, and respond to, other public safety matters throughout the city.”

Newman said planning for both projects has been complex and has spanned several months. The current phase of the enforcement camera project is twofold: installation of the cameras, and a cooperative effort with the police project management team and the DuPont city attorney in coordinating with Lakewood Municipal Court on how citations for school-zone speeding and red-light violations will be processed. Speaking about the remote-view cameras, Chief Newman added, “DuPont is a safe community, but there is always room for improvement. Remote-view cameras cannot solve or prevent all crimes. However, it gives our officers another resource for gathering evidence and provides an additional level of deterrence.” Newman stated that both systems will adhere to existing laws regarding the use of government cameras, retention of footage and privacy rights. Newman also commended his staff saying, “The police team involved did an objective and thorough job identifying systems that were cost effective, while being suitable for the city’s long-term needs. This same team is now tasked with the implementation and management of these systems. They have my full confidence and appreciation for their hard work.”

Both systems were purchased utilizing federal funds provided to the City of DuPont through the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Frederick said, “This was no small project. Both initiatives are an example of elected officials, city administration and staff listening to public concerns; working together to provide the very best public services for our citizens and visitors.”