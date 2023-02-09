Property Tax Exemption Seminar – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Calling older adults and people with disabilities. A Property Tax Exemption Seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Library 13718 Pacific Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98444.

Join us for a property tax exemption seminar on March 1, from 1-3 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Library. The Pierce County Assessor’s Office will be here to answer your questions and provide valuable information at this free event. Topics include income categories, appeal of denials and effects of death or retirement.

You may qualify for this exemption if you:

Are over 61 years old or full disabled (80% VA) and

Have gross household income at or below $45,708

Application Support

Learn how to accurately complete and return your application. Find out what defines your ‘residence’ and other occupancy requirements.

Taxable Income and Veterans

Learn the differences between taxable and non-taxable income. SS5256 will be explained for veterans. If you’re receiving certain military benefits, find out if they will be deducted from your disposable income.

Allowable Deductions

Learn what you, your spouse, co-tenant, or domestic partner can and cannot deduct.

SPACE IS LIMITED. RSVP TODAY BY CONTACTING Jason.Gauthier@piercecountywa.gov or calling 253-281-9491.