Council Corner: Feb. 6, 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Celebration was the theme of the Lakewood City Council’s Feb. 6, 2023 regular meeting.

The evening started with a celebration of Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro, including a drop-in event for the Lakewood community to wish him farewell as he heads into retirement. Council offered him special recognition with a proclamation acknowledging his nearly 30-year law enforcement career, most of which was spent serving, protecting and leading in Lakewood.

Council also read a proclamation celebrating and declaring February as Black History Month. In its proclamation Council highlighted the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” noting that by resisting historic and ongoing oppression over the centuries and advocating for the right to be treated and seen as equal Black Americans have achieved triumphs, successes, and progress at dismantling unfair and unequitable systems.

The final celebration came with a commissioning ceremony for seven members of the Lakewood Police Department. This included promotions for six officers and the addition of a new officer to the department. Those recognized and commissioned at the meeting were:

Lieutenant Jeremy Prater

Sergeant Kevin Clark

Sergeant Jessica Fitzgerald

Sergeant Ryan Moody

Sergeant Vince Sivankeo

Detective Michael Merrill

Officer Heather Wilkinson

Council action: Council took action on two motions. The first, 2023-14, authorized execution of an agreement between the cities of Lakewood, University Place, the Town of Steilacoom and Pierce County Fire District 3 (West Pierce Fire & Rescue) for emergency management services. The second, 2023-15, authorized allocation of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act monies to support the Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) Gravelly Lake Commons affordable housing project.

Reports: Council reviewed the city’s third quarter 2022 financial report.

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council meets Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. for a study session. Tentative agenda items include:

Lakewood Multicultural Coalition Update

Joint Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board meeting

Review of 4 th Quarter (2022) Police Report

Quarter (2022) Police Report Park Signs, Reader Board and Wayfinding Signs Update

Street Ends Report

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.