Five Reasons Why You Can’t… – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

…volunteer to coach a baseball team in the Lakewood Baseball Club:

“I don’t know anything about coaching a kids’ baseball team.”

Rebuttal: You don’t need to know about coaching. You don’t need to know too much about baseball. (Perhaps it would be important to know that you should run to first base after hitting the ball. If that is a mystery, perhaps this excuse would work. Otherwise, no.) The LBC can offer all the help you need with scheduling a practice. I, for one, can forward a listing and timing of all drills needed for practice. For T-Ball, it’s as much about keeping everyone entertained in between the skills-learning! In-person help for early practices will be available upon request. “I don’t have the time.”

Rebuttal: Practice and games are only from March to early June. Games and practices require less than two hours each, including setting up and tidying up. We’re talking 4 hours per week for about 14 weeks. Probably starting at 5 pm, with some weekends. 60 hours for a season, maybe. “I’m too busy.”

Rebuttal: Too busy? Too busy to have a great time??? Sometimes you’ll laugh yourself silly. I once spent every T-Ball game holding hands with one or two girls around the shortstop position, listening while attempting to encourage them to chase the odd ground ball. Once, a little boy hit the ball to the pitcher, and promptly ran out retrieve the ball and hand it to the pitcher. And don’t get me started on how many “recommendations” I made to run to first base instead of third….. “I’m too old! I’m too young!”

Rebuttal: I coached my first team when I was 17. I’m 70 now, and still going strong (coaching-wise strong, anyway). Frankly, grandparents are extremely well-suited for this adventure. “I don’t like kids!”

Rebuttal: Well, you have me there. That excuse works.

Do yourself, and your community, a favor. Volunteer. The parents are always a great help. If you’re worried about a lack of baseball experience, coach a T-Ball team. The skills are very basic: how to throw, how to swing a bat, where to run….We can teach you how to teach all of that.

And if you’re in the military, this counts toward your Volunteer Service Award points.

Please sign up online, at https://www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/home

Or for questions, email info@lakewoodbaseballclub.org. Or email me at gnsrediske@msn.com. Or call me at 253-307-3494. Then, remember to thank me later.