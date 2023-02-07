 Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee – The Suburban Times

Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

TBC (Tacoma Business Council) is conducting a survey on how the business community would like the
revenue spent from the enormous increase in business license fees
imposed this year. We will send the results to the Mayor and City
Council. The survey will take about 5 minutes. This is your opportunity
to weigh in. Please take the survey. And, please ask other businesses
that you know to do the same by forwarding this email to them. The
survey is HERE. If you have any issues accessing the survey, please email us at info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com.

We will announce the results on March 2nd at our event, the 2023 Tacoma
Business Council Summit On Crime. The Summit will be an engaging evening
hearing from our County Prosecutor, our Police Chief and others on crime
and solutions. At the end we will announce the survey results. Register
for the Summit on Crime here

