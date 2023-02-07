Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

TBC (Tacoma Business Council) is conducting a survey on how the business community would like the

revenue spent from the enormous increase in business license fees

imposed this year. We will send the results to the Mayor and City

Council. The survey will take about 5 minutes. This is your opportunity

to weigh in. Please take the survey. And, please ask other businesses

that you know to do the same by forwarding this email to them. The

survey is HERE. If you have any issues accessing the survey, please email us at info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com.

We will announce the results on March 2nd at our event, the 2023 Tacoma

Business Council Summit On Crime. The Summit will be an engaging evening

hearing from our County Prosecutor, our Police Chief and others on crime

and solutions. At the end we will announce the survey results. Register

for the Summit on Crime here.