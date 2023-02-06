Valentine’s Day Treasures Gallery is almost here – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Need a last minute treasure for that special someone? Hilltop Artists is opening up for public shopping hours with our Valentine’s Day Treasures gallery! Join us at Hilltop Heritage Middle School Thursday, February 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm to shop jewelry, vases, fused-glass, and more. You never know what unique treasures you might find—student art is always one-of-a-kind!

The proceeds from our glass sales go straight back into our programs and help us provide tuition-free glass arts instruction for 600+ students each year.

More information and detailed directions to our hot shop available here.