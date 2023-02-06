 Valentine’s Day Treasures Gallery is almost here – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Valentine’s Day Treasures Gallery is almost here

· Leave a Comment ·

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Need a last minute treasure for that special someone? Hilltop Artists is opening up for public shopping hours with our Valentine’s Day Treasures gallery! Join us at Hilltop Heritage Middle School Thursday, February 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm to shop jewelry, vases, fused-glass, and more. You never know what unique treasures you might find—student art is always one-of-a-kind!

The proceeds from our glass sales go straight back into our programs and help us provide tuition-free glass arts instruction for 600+ students each year.

More information and detailed directions to our hot shop available here.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *