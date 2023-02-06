Pierce County Library Board to discuss work plan and other topics – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill discuss the 2023 work plan, plans for a new Sumner Pierce County Library and other topics.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

At the meeting, trustees will learn more about the Library System’s work plan for 2023. The work plan includes continued work on the Library’s equity, diversity and inclusion strategy, enhancing resources to support children’s learning with sensory and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), updating monitors for use in public meeting rooms, and other services to support Pierce County residents.

In addition, trustees will continue discussions about a new Sumner Library. The current library on Fryar Avenue is in a building the City of Sumner owns. The City of Sumner’s Town Center Plan envisions different uses for the current library location and relocating the library. In January and February, the Library System is gathering input from the community about their ideas and interests for a new library on property the Library purchased on Main Street East. Hundreds of Sumner area residents are sharing their ideas for a new Sumner Library.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm