Kilmer, Higgins, Kelly, Fitzpatrick to Co-Chair Bipartisan House Cancer Caucus – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Feb. 3, 2023, U.S. Representatives and Co-Chairs of the House Cancer Caucus Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Brian Higgins (NY-26), Mike Kelly (PA-16), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) announced the relaunch of the House Cancer Caucus in the 118th Congress. In Congress, the Caucus helps to advance cancer research and funding, increase access to screenings and life-saving treatments, and improve the lives of people with cancer and cancer survivors.

“Every American has been touched in a personal way by cancer – whether it’s as a survivor themselves or seeing it impact a family member or friend,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That can change. With the right federal investments in the National Institutes of Health and cancer research now, we can cure cancer within our lifetimes. I want America to lead the way on a cure. That’s why I’m proud to co-chair the House Cancer Caucus, a group of Democrats and Republicans fighting hard for funding and research that has the potential to save lives.”

“The House Cancer Caucus has made strides in helping our country’s best cancer centers improve access to screenings and treatments, as well as providing support for research that will lead to new medical breakthroughs,” said Rep. Higgins. “Although we have made significant progress in reducing cancer-related deaths, there is still much more work to be done. I am honored to once again serve as a Co-Chair of this bipartisan caucus and continue our dedicated work toward ending cancer as we know it.”

“I’m once again honored to serve as co-chair of the Congressional Cancer Caucus. Together, this bipartisan group will continue working to combat cancer and provide a brighter future for all Americans,” said Rep. Kelly. “This caucus has a long history of bipartisan success in securing funding for cancer research, promoting legislation to bring new cancer treatments to the market, and providing support to the cancer-affected community. There remains much work to do, but I look forward to working with my colleagues to get it done.”

“Our bipartisan caucus leads the way in securing funding for cancer research, testing, and prevention,” said Rep. Fitzpatrick. “Cancer is a deeply personal issue for me and so many Americans whose lives are impacted by this deadly disease. I am honored to serve as the co-chair of the House Cancer Caucus and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues toward further investments in cancer research.”

The National Cancer Institute (NCI), the largest funder of cancer research in the world, was established by Congress through the National Cancer Act of 1937. According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States alone, there will be over 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in 2023 and over 600,000 deaths. Cancer care costs the United States more than $157 billion annually.