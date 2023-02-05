 Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.

Investigators had received a tip that the suspect was staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd, was heavily armed, and was selling large amounts of drugs.

The arrest team spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the motel parking lot. They pinned him in with their vehicles and arrested him for his warrant. Inside the vehicle, officers located a stolen handgun.

Since the suspect is on community custody, DOC officers decided to conduct a compliance check on the three rooms he had rented. Inside, they found 90 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of fentanyl powder. Investigators estimate that the fentanyl powder could have produced hundreds of thousands of pills.

Additional items were collected from the room as evidence, including: $19,000 cash, 4 firearms, a suppressor (silencer), assorted ammunition and magazines, 11 passports and drug packaging materials.

The 43-year-old suspect was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

See more photos at the Sheriff’s Department website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *