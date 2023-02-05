Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.

Investigators had received a tip that the suspect was staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd, was heavily armed, and was selling large amounts of drugs.

The arrest team spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the motel parking lot. They pinned him in with their vehicles and arrested him for his warrant. Inside the vehicle, officers located a stolen handgun.

Since the suspect is on community custody, DOC officers decided to conduct a compliance check on the three rooms he had rented. Inside, they found 90 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of fentanyl powder. Investigators estimate that the fentanyl powder could have produced hundreds of thousands of pills.

Additional items were collected from the room as evidence, including: $19,000 cash, 4 firearms, a suppressor (silencer), assorted ammunition and magazines, 11 passports and drug packaging materials.

The 43-year-old suspect was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

