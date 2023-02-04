Tacoma Public Library expands partnership with Tacoma Needle Exchange to host naloxone (NARCAN) vending machine in Moore Library – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— This month, Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project will install a vending machine supplying free naloxone – a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids – in the Moore Library at 215 S. 56th Street.

The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day.

Since 2018, Tacoma Public Library (TPL) has made doses of naloxone available to staff to be able to respond to overdoses happening in libraries. TPL’s current supply of naloxone is provided by the Tacoma Needle Exchange.

Tacoma Public Library has partnered with the Department of Health and Tacoma Needle Exchange to train staff how to recognize the signs of an overdose and administer naloxone. Every location has at least one staff member trained to administer naloxone. Training is not compulsory for all staff, and library employees are not required to administer naloxone.

Naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. It is used to reverse an overdose. Naloxone cannot be used recreationally, as it has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system.

“Naloxone is a harm reduction tool that can reverse an opioid overdose. With this opportunity to expand our community’s access to this lifesaving (yet safe) opioid reversal medication, we hope to reduce opioid overdose deaths in our community,” stated Library Director Kate Larsen.

The Tacoma Needle Exchange will also provide no-cost peer counseling services to patrons for 2-4 hours per month at up the Moore and South Tacoma libraries for the next year.

TPL is not alone in offering free access to naloxone. Community members can also acquire free naloxone at any Washington State pharmacy, the Tacoma Needle Exchange, and at other naloxone vending machines in Pierce County.

For more information, visit the Tacoma Needle Exchange website and read FAQs about the naloxone machine on the Tacoma Public Library website.