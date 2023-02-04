Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.

Community members wishing to attend this free, public event in person can visit cityoftacoma.org/stateofthecity for additional information and to register.

Ample free parking is available at the venue. Event doors open at 5:30 PM.

There will be American Sign Language interpreters at the State of the City, which will also be available in Spanish, Vietnamese and American Sign Language via Zoom. It will simulcast in Spanish live on VT Radio Universal at vtradiouniversal.com, on TuneIn Radio and on the VT Radio Universal Facebook page.

Follow the State of the City Address Live on TV Tacoma and Facebook

Mayor Woodards’ remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available: