Kilmer Appointed to Regional Leadership Council by House Democratic Leader Jeffries – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Monday, January 30, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer was appointed to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s newly created Regional Leadership Council. The Council – which consists of members from each of the twelve regions of the Democratic Caucus – will be led by former Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

“I’m honored to represent folks from across our region on the Regional Leadership Council,” said Rep. Kilmer. “This is a great position from which I can fight to make sure the impacts of laws like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and more are felt by folks in Washington State and across America.”

“The Regional Leadership Council will guide our partnership with the Biden administration as we implement historic legislation signed into law during the previous Congress,” said Rep. Jeffries. “During the next two years, it is critical that the promise of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Safer Communities Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and other initiatives are brought to life in every corner throughout America.”

Rep. Jeffries continued, “the Regional Leadership Council will focus like a laser beam on executing President Biden’s vision of investing in America. I thank Leader Hoyer and our twelve distinguished colleagues for undertaking the responsibility of helping to make sure that successful implementation occurs, public awareness of our legislative accomplishments increases, and meaningful change is realized in all 212 congressional districts represented by House Democrats.”

“Democrats are bound by our shared purpose to ensure that American workers have the tools they need to compete and succeed in the twenty-first century economy,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer. “We worked to advance that mission last Congress, passing landmark legislation to help our nation weather an unprecedented global pandemic and to rebuild our economy stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

Rep. Hoyer continued, “from the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, House Democrats took action to create jobs and bring down costs for hard-working Americans while revitalizing the infrastructure and manufacturing that serves as our economy’s foundation. We also secured the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and other legislation that will help ensure that all Americans can live in safety and security. This Regional Leadership Council is a powerful new tool that will allow us to build off that progress and to continue honoring our commitment to American workers and their families.

“It will foster greater cooperation between the Biden-Harris Administration and House Democrats as we convey our crucial agenda, implement this landmark legislation, and show the public how Democrats continue to deliver results For the People. I thank Leader Jeffries for having the vision and insight to establish this council, and I am honored that he asked me to serve as its Chair. I look forward to working with him, House Democrats, and the Biden-Harris Administration to demonstrate what Democrats can continue to deliver by putting People Over Politics.”

