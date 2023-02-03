 Wishing farewell to Chief Mike Zaro – The Suburban Times

Wishing farewell to Chief Mike Zaro

City of Lakewood announcement.

After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro retires this month. The city is hosting a public farewell party for residents, friends, community organizations, and others help celebrate him.

Please join us Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW. Light refreshments will be served.

The Lakewood City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. As part of its meeting Council will read a proclamation honoring Chief Zaro. The public is encouraged to stay for the recognition.

Chief Zaro’s last day is Feb. 17, 2023.

