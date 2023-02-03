Wishing farewell to Chief Mike Zaro – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro retires this month. The city is hosting a public farewell party for residents, friends, community organizations, and others help celebrate him.

Please join us Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW. Light refreshments will be served.

The Lakewood City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. As part of its meeting Council will read a proclamation honoring Chief Zaro. The public is encouraged to stay for the recognition.

Chief Zaro’s last day is Feb. 17, 2023.