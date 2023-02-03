Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings are back – The Suburban Times

We’ve not met since March of 2020 but we are excited to announce that Feb. 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m., our Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings will begin with first-Mondays-of-every-month gatherings to discuss neighborhood goings-on!

This Feb. 6 meeting will be held at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.

In the following newsletter, you’ll read of featured presenters BERK Consulting whose focus concerns plans for Tillicum; Lakewood Police Department sharing current crime trends and patterns in the community; school and library reports; a call for neighborhood ballplayers, four-to-six years old, and coaches to bring about the return of the ‘mini’-Crushers to participate in Lakewood Baseball Club’s PONY League (Protect Our Nation’s Youth); the kickoff of our monthly neighborhood litter pickup; and more!

Also, coming in both March and April, our featured presenters will be Habitat for Humanity, and in particular the Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House in Tillicum.

See you Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. at the Tillicum Community Center!