Ride Pierce Transit for Free on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit is inviting everyone to Take a Seat – Any Seat and ride Pierce Transit for free on Saturday, Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day. This day commemorates the birthday of African American civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, best remembered for her brave act of resistance when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 and demanded an end to segregation on transit systems. Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to recognize and promote the importance of equity in public transportation.

Pierce Transit is committed to providing safe, accessible and affordable transportation for everyone in its service area. On February 4, join Pierce Transit in recognizing Transit Equity Day and acknowledging what it represents by getting on board Pierce Transit services for free. Information on routes, schedules and trip planning can be found online at www.PierceTransit.org.