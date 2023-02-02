Letter: Improving Academic Rigor Requires Understanding Student Experience – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Kelleher.

There was much discussion at the Clover Park School Board’s January meeting about academic rigor. I sense that there is a perceived division between those who think academics should be the only, or highest priority for the district and those who think success in school encompasses more than academics. I propose another view which I believe is more conducive to us working together to improve our schools. The work on SEL, communication, relationship building, regulating emotions, and social support is all in place and geared to advancing the ultimate goal of increasing academic performance. It is not one or the other. One paves the path for the other. You cannot have academic rigor without the other work.

It seemed there were some genuine questions from the board and speakers about why our kids aren’t succeeding at the levels we want. The answers to those questions far exceed the scope of my time here and more importantly, should not be answered by one person. This kind of necessary inquiry requires collaborative, open communication with a diverse group of stakeholders including teachers, students, parents, administrators, support staff and district leaders. The topic should be discussed on a regular basis, in a neutrally facilitated format where people with differing views can talk, listen, and learn from each other. Until the district provides that sort of forum, which I sincerely hope they decide to do, I will continue to share my thoughts at board meetings and other public forums, and attempt to provide information when it is requested.

The question was asked why some of our schools declined more than others over the Covid years. The answer is complicated and multifactorial. One huge factor is the disproportionate impact Covid had, and continues to have, on disadvantaged populations. While Covid was hard for everyone, it was certainly harder for people who did not have access to health care, steady employment, daycare when they did have employment, experienced food insecurity, those whose families lost a loved one or multiple loved ones, those who quarantined with abusive family members, and those without stable housing. The list goes on. Our district has a highly transient population in the best of times, in part because of the large military population, but also because of the economic displacement of families when the price of housing becomes too great, forcing families to move to areas where rent is lower. Those forced re-locations were even more common over the past few years. So why did our schools suffer? Simply put, because a high percentage of our students were disproportionately impacted by Covid. Because out of an abundance of caution our district was slower to resume in person learning for most kids than surrounding districts so our kids spent longer than some without the benefits of in person learning. They are still lacking the extra opportunities that some surrounding districts are providing like in-person after school science clubs, field trips, and overnight athletic trips. The restrictions on in-person volunteering in schools in this district are just beginning to loosen and the opportunities have not been well publicized so there are fewer volunteers in our schools than in other districts. The impact of Covid on our schools did not end with mask mandates. The effects will continue for years. We must understand that improving academic performance will also take time, even with great effort.

What was interesting to me about the Lake Louise presentation at the January board meeting, having observed similar trends in the elementary school where I now work, was the marked drop in test scores for the current year’s 4th graders. I have a theory (just my own hypothesis for now) that those kids as a grade cohort have rebounded less well than other elementary school grade groups. They were in 1st grade when the world shut down. They had at most, a year and a half of formal education and then 2-3 years of some kind of online, hybrid learning with varying levels of adult support at home. While every age group suffered in a slightly unique way during the pandemic, the experiences some kids missed were even more critical. These students missed the opportunity to learn the behaviors necessary to be successful students. They must learn those skills before they can learn arithmetic or phonics. That means it will take time to raise their academic scores. They didn’t just come back to school ready to pick up where they left off.

Director Wagemann asked the question last month about students who are not achieving state benchmark levels, “Can’t their parents help them?” he wondered. The parent voice that could tell us why they can’t help their kids with their homework is often missing from these conversations. Those parents are not able to be at school board meetings or write letters to community publications for a plethora of reasons. I am fortunate to be able to do both those things and I can tell you how it works in my family. My husband and I have 2 boys. I can work part time and go to graduate school while my husband works full time. We spend nearly all our free time supporting our boys in their academic, athletic, and extra-curricular endeavors. This often means each of us sitting next to one of our sons assisting with homework, teaching time management, helping them learn study skills, tutoring them in pre-calculus, wiping tears when long division is so terribly frustrating, reading the novels they are studying so we can discuss themes and character development, checking in with them multiple times a week about what they are doing in school, what assignments need done and turned in, how a certain test went. It is difficult and exhausting and a privilege to be able to help them in these ways. I am acutely aware, and you must be as well, that very few families are able to provide this level of support. Many parents never took pre-calculus. I took it over 30 years ago and couldn’t tutor my son in that subject if my life depended on it. Thankfully my husband, a teacher in the district, is willing and able to do it. Some parents cannot read above the 6th grade level. Several do not speak English. Many are single parents who work multiple jobs. So many high school students cannot participate in sports or activities, which research shows helps them feel more connected to school and achieve more academic success, because they are responsible for helping to raise their younger siblings while parents work, are incarcerated, or otherwise absent. We have students living without homes and don’t even have a place to do homework, let alone someone to help them do it.

If you have been in a school in the last 2 years, you know that our students are struggling with mental health issues at a rate that surpasses the pre-covid years. Even pre-pandemic, the most common reason the high school students at Clover Park High School visited the health room when I worked there was for a mental health concern: depression, anxiety, self-harm, suicidal ideation, substance use or abuse. It is worse now. Even at the elementary school level the number of students experiencing debilitating anxiety is staggering. Many of them come to the health room daily and some are unable to return to class. These students will not be able to achieve academic excellence or even moderate competence until they can regulate their emotions to the level that they can remain in the learning environment all day, every day of the week. So, when nurses and counselors and teachers say that we need more staff and more support to meet the needs of our students, we mean that if schools do not fund these professionals and additional services, they will NEVER achieve the academic rigor everyone desires.

I agree with John Arbeeny and Jim Cooper when they said we should be asking questions about why some schools are succeeding and others are struggling. I wish these were actual conversations instead of 3 or 6 minute speeches at board meetings. We need dialogue. We need more voices. We need less blame and more listening. We should be asking these hard, complicated questions, but with all due respect to our board directors, we should not be asking them to answer these questions. We should be asking teachers, classroom paras, nurses, counselors, coaches, students, and parents. Why do they think schools are struggling? What do they think would help? The voices of hundreds of professionals and thousands of students and their families would be infinitely more valuable to identify the challenges and propose collaborative solutions than 5 school board directors. We need to ask the questions of the people who know the answers. Then we must listen to the answers and ideas. The role of the school board is not to tell the superintendent HOW to fix the problems, but to give him all the support he needs to enable the teachers to act as professionals and do the outstanding work they were hired to do. It is not their job to know what to do but to allow those who do know, to do it. We do not need the top-down approach that Director Wagemann described last month where the school board sets the policy and tells the superintendent what to do and he tells the principals who tell the teachers. If you want real and meaningful change, it must come from the people doing the work. Allow them to collaborate and encourage their creative ideas. Have patience with their visions, while still expecting accountability. The greatest asset of the CPSD is the people working in it. They must create the solutions for how to improve our schools and they must be allowed to do the work they were hired to do. Only then will we have things like the Custer Lemonade Stand which will lead to higher graduation rates with academically rigorous curriculums and various pathways for post-secondary success in education and society.