Kilmer, Reschenthaler Co-Chair Bipartisan House Military Mental Health Task Force – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) announced they will co-chair a bipartisan Military Mental Health Task Force in the 118th Congress. This House task force addresses issues pertaining to military mental health and suicide prevention.

“In one of my meetings with a military leader, I asked him what kept him up at night,” said Rep. Kilmer. “He didn’t say ‘budget cuts,’ or ‘terrorists.’ Rather, he told me, ‘the thing that keeps me up most is mental health. I’ve lost more soldiers to suicide than I have to enemy combatants.’ Unfortunately, that conversation wasn’t unique. For too long, service members and veterans have struggled with these challenges in silence. As a co-chair of the Military Mental Health Task Force, I look forward to working with Representative Reschenthaler to improve and expand upon mental health resources for service members and veterans alike.”

“The well-being of our military veterans as they transition from combat to civilian life can be filled with mental struggles few will encounter outside of the Armed Forces,” said Rep. Reschenthaler. “I welcome Rep. Kilmer as co-chair of this task force and look forward to improving mental health outcomes for our heroes. It can’t be said enough: those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms deserve a Congress which supports their health and wellness both on the battlefield and back home.”

The Military Mental Health Task Force will collaborate with subject matter experts, disseminate information, and provide resources to Members and their staff so they can learn about the challenges facing America’s former and current Service members and their families. The task force will be part of the Congressional Mental Health Caucus.