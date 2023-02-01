Legislation on illegal robocalls passes House Consumer Protection & Business Committee – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, recently introduced House Bill 1051, the Robocall Spam Protection Act, holding bad actors accountable for illegal robocalls. In partnership with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the legislation provides Washington with the tools needed to hold those who prey on our seniors and most vulnerable accountable. HB 1051 cleared its first legislative milestone on January 27th when it was voted out of the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee.

“Current law has proven that there is an urgent need for modernization”, said Rep. Leavitt. “Robocalls go beyond being annoying. They allow scammers the chance to steal your time, money, or worse, your identity.”

This legislation comes at a time when new technology is available and within reach of telecommunications providers to protect consumers. In 2021 alone, 835,000 Washingtonians lost money to scam robocalls, and 260 million scam robocalls were placed according to YouMail. The new law will allow action under the Consumer Protection Act and for civil litigation against those that wrongfully and intentionally allow or conduct illegal robocalls. The legislation grants exceptions for established business relationships and information sharing

“Almost everyone knows an elderly family member, friend or neighbor who has been a victim to scammers. The unfortunate part is that it is completely preventable,” said Rep. Leavitt. “It’s up to us to address the gap in protections and make sure our laws are up to par.”

The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.