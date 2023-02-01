Desperate and Caring – Valentine’s Day a Five Minute Mystery – The Suburban Times

A Colarless Brown Shirt. Illustrated by Dr Johnny Wow – drjohnnywow.info

I had dropped Rose off at her book group meeting. The book up for discussion was Paradise by Abdulrazal Gurnah, a story of a 15-year-old boy sold into slavery to settle his father’s debt to his brother. Yusuf now worked for his uncle, a merchant with a store and a prosperous caravan that traveled around the area. She loved it and is passing it around to family and friends now.

Episode 27 – Desperate and Caring

This was a couple weeks of before Valentine’s Day, which allowed me to shop for something that Rose would enjoy as a present from me. I always try to get her something she’ll love, a token of love . . . sometimes a bright and shiny token of love, or tasty, dark chocolates that tickles the nose and the taste buds. In other words, I was walking towards heaven and the family-owned Johnson’s Candy, operating in Tacoma since 1925. I left my car about a block away on the other side of People’s Park.

It was a cold day of course and my mind was elsewhere. I hadn’t seen the young man who must have stepped out from nowhere. I heard him clear his throat as I turned my head slightly and saw a sad case. He had a bald head and was wearing a brown collarless shirt and jeans. I would have looked him over a bit more, but stopped the inspection when I saw the open knife.

“Slowly reach for your wallet and give me a ten-dollar bill.” Actually, the knife said it all, but the exact figure threw me off my stride a little bit. I just stared at him. “You shouldn’t even be in this area. All my people are being run out of here with the new apartments and stuff. I’m just asking for ten dollars . . . and you won’t get hurt.”

I looked him in the eye and said, “I don’t have ten dollars. I have a five and some quarters but I have no money in my wallet.” I could see him swallow hard a couple of times, while he thought things over. We were in the open, so we both knew he needed to be moving more quickly.

“Okay, I’ll take the five. Keep your quarters.” I nodded. I took off my right knitted glove and reached slowly into my coat pocket and pulled out my closed hand. His eyes darted back and forth between my face and my hand. He opened his palm and I placed my five and a ten dollar roll of quarters into it. He stood there frozen and then looked up at me. I said, “Here are my gloves as well” as I handed them over. “One size fits all.” He turned and walked away with his stolen goods, then stopped and turned around. “Thank you,” he said . . . and he was gone.

I continued towards Johnsons with my heart thumping in my chest. I collected my thoughts and entered the store. I closed my eyes and took a deep breath. The scent of chocolate revived me. Rose loves dark chocolate, so I got several different concoctions and a red heart assorted box of Valentine sweetness. I like chocolates, but I really enjoy the licorice, which I added just for me. As I paid with my credit card, I told the cashier to add another thirty dollars on the bill. “If a young man comes in wearing a brown collarless shirt and tries to pay with a roll of quarters, help him pay with my thirty-dollars change. Give him something nice. If he doesn’t show, help someone else with the thirty.”

c. 2023 Don and Peg Doman