Strickland Honors Korean-American Military Hero Col. Young Oak Kim – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Representatives Andy Kim (NJ-3), Young Kim (CA-40), and Michelle Steel (CA-45), the four Korean-American Members of Congress, introduced a bipartisan bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim in recognition of his extraordinary heroism, leadership, and humanitarianism.

“As the four Korean-American Members of Congress, it’s important for us to come together to recognize and uplift the exemplary legacy of Colonel Young Oak Kim. Despite the barriers and racism he faced because of his heritage, Colonel Kim excelled in his service–both in our military and in our community. He is more than deserving of this high honor as a military hero during both World War II and the Korean War, and as a steadfast community leader and humanitarian,” said Strickland (WA-10).

“AAPI individuals’ enormous contributions to our country often go unknown or unrecognized. Colonel Young Oak Kim has earned this recognition through exemplary service not only in uniform, but as a steadfast community leader. Passing this resolution would recognize Col. Kim’s impact on countless lives, resilience against systemic racism, and his bravery fighting for our nation. It would also help honor the many heroes and contributions of our Asian-American community that deserve to be seen and celebrated.” said Rep. Andy Kim (NJ-03)

“Colonel Young Oak Kim spent his long, full life defying the odds and giving back to our country and our Asian American community. He was a dedicated military hero, from helping liberate Rome from Nazi control during WWII to commanding a U.S. Army battalion during the Korean War. His service only continued after his time in the military, and I feel so blessed to have called him a good friend and mentor,” said Rep. Young Oak Kim (CA-40). “I am humbled to use my voice to honor him, just as he told me to honor our shared name, our country and duty to public service. I am glad that all Korean American members of Congress could come together to work to award him this belated and well-deserved Congressional Gold Medal.”

“Col. Young Oak Kim’s determination and courage is the epitome of the American spirit. Through his service, Col. Kim broke barriers for generations of Asian-Americans to follow his footsteps. Col. Kim is more than deserving of this honor and I am proud to join my colleagues in recognizing his public service and heroism.” said Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-45)

Read the text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND:

Young Oak Kim was born to Korean American immigrants in Los Angeles in 1919. Upon the outbreak of World War II, Kim tried to enlist in the U.S. Army but was denied because he was Asian American. Once Congress extended conscription to Asian Americans, however, Kim embarked on a remarkable military career. Among his courageous achievements, Kim volunteered to infiltrate German territory to obtain information that helped lead to the liberation of Rome. Kim was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his valor.

Kim rejoined the U.S. Army when the Korean War began in 1950. As commander of the First Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, he became the first officer of color in U.S. history to command an Army battalion on the battlefield. While in Seoul, Kim exemplified humanitarian leadership by leading his battalion to sponsor an orphanage of more than 500 children.

In 1972, Kim retired from the Army at the rank of Colonel. Upon returning to Los Angeles, Kim became a civic leader. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kim founded cultural centers and non-profits to serve the community’s pan-Asian immigrant community. Kim’s institutions, including the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, the Center for the Pacific Asian Family, and the Korean Health, Education, Information and Research Center, continue to serve the community today.

The contributions and leadership of Korean Americans are often overlooked by Congress. It is time to begin rectifying these omissions and award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim.