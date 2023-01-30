So many dishes from so many cultures all in one place – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

APCC’s 25th Annual New Year Celebration. February 25, 2023, 11 am to 6 pm. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.

Mongolian food, Filipino food, Fijian food, Samoan food, and more! Come to our FREE Annual New Year Celebration and tantalize your taste buds with a variety of dishes from many different countries and cultures! If there is a reason to come to an event hungry this is it. At APCC, we just LOVE food!

Our amazing food booth vendors will have oodles of noodles, various types of egg rolls, barbequed meats, fish, chicken, and much more. Each dish is prepared in the traditional style of its country with unique spices that make all the difference. And new this year for the first time ever is food from Mongolia!

Let’s not forget to save room for some sweet treats! Join us for an unforgettable feast – we guarantee you won’t leave hungry!

Below is a list of our amazing food vendors that will be at the event. LET’S EAT!