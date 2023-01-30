Road Improvements: Hipkins/Angle/Elwood – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Improvements

The City is installing sidewalks on both sides of Hipkins Road, along the southwest side of Angle Lane, and the west side of Elwood Drive. In addition, the City is building a new water main along Hipkins. The chicanes are being removed and roundabouts are being built at the North Way and Hipkins intersection and the Elwood/Dresden/87th intersection.

Construction is anticipated to commence in late spring of 2023 and last until early spring of 2024. During construction, the road will be open to single lane of one-way traffic.

Mailboxes

The U.S. Postmaster now prefers the city to replace mailboxes along the roads where sidewalk improvements are done with cluster type mailboxes. Benefits of cluster mailboxes include:

More efficient mail delivery

Secure mail and parcel delivery (minimizing theft)

Purchase and installation of the initial cluster mailboxes will be done as part of the sidewalk improvement project. Once the work is complete, ownership and maintenance will automatically transfer to the individuals assigned to each cluster mailbox per Postal Service requirements. Mail service will not be interrupted during construction.

Landscape

Due to the nature of the development, construction will conflict existing trees and in some cases private landscape features built in right-of-way. City staff are available to discuss landscaping impacts with residents, but all landscaping in the city right-of-way is subject to removal and trimming.