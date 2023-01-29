Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative.

“Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe Place initiative will help demonstrate to our LBTQIA and BIPOC residents and visitors that we stand with them and will address instances of hate swiftly and with respect,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards.

The initiative, pioneered by the Seattle Police Department, encourages local businesses, schools and community organizations to:

Call 911 immediately, if a victim of any crime (especially a hate crime) enters their premises

Allow the victim to remain on their premises until police arrival

Call back 911 and provide a physical description of the victim and/or suspect(s), direction of travel and any injuries observed if the victim leaves prior to police arrival

“Inclusivity rooted in love is the only way to drive out hate,” Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore affirmed. The Safe Place Initiative is designed to address all hate crimes, including those crimes committed because of someone’s:

Race

Color

Religion

Ancestry

National origin

Gender

Sexual orientation

Gender expression or identity

Mental, physical, or sensory disabilities

Homelessness

Marital status

Political ideology

Age

Parental status

For more information about the Safe Place Initiative in Tacoma, visit cityoftacoma.org/safeplace. To learn more about the efforts the Tacoma Police Department is implementing to make Tacoma safer for all, visit cityoftacoma.org/police.