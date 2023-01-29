 Charles Wright Academy Student Serves as Page in Washington House of Representatives – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Charles Wright Academy Student Serves as Page in Washington House of Representatives

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Washington House of Representatives.

OLYMPIA—Ulrich Pochlman, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page in the Washington state House of Representatives. Sponsored by Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma), Ulrich is the child of Bess Pochlman and Scott Pochlman of Tacoma.

Ulrich enjoys history, government, fencing, and model rocketry. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the house floor. They support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

For information about the page program and scholarships:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *