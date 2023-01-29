Charles Wright Academy Student Serves as Page in Washington House of Representatives – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington House of Representatives.

OLYMPIA—Ulrich Pochlman, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page in the Washington state House of Representatives. Sponsored by Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma), Ulrich is the child of Bess Pochlman and Scott Pochlman of Tacoma.

Ulrich enjoys history, government, fencing, and model rocketry. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the house floor. They support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

For information about the page program and scholarships: