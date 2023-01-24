Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27 – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma.

Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S. 13th Street in Tacoma.

The DSHS mobile unit will be on site to facilitate benefit enrollment and will provide EBT cards to those who qualify. Other resources available at the event include medical screenings and vaccinations, dental services, veterans’ services, career building, tax preparation and legal services, as well as enrollment in health insurance and the homeless Coordinated Entry System. Also featured are free lunches, laundry service, and giveaways. Also featured are refreshments, giveaways, and more.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations throughout the area. PHC connects participants to services and resources directly on-site, saving them time and travel costs while also giving agencies the opportunity to interact directly with those who are unhoused. Some 20 25 service provider agencies will be on site, assisted by 60100 community volunteers that have been recruited to help staff the event.

Associated Ministries has organized these events since 2018. PHC is held multiple times each year in locations throughout Pierce County. PHC is funded by The Gary and Carol Milgard Family Foundations, with additional support from local and national businesses, churches, and individuals.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our community’s commitment to support our most vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s gratifying to see our community come together in this meaningful way; meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who are serving those in need.”

To learn more, visit www.associatedministries.org/PHC or call Michele Cotton at 253-426-1507.