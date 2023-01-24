Carmina Burana Performed by Tacoma City Ballet – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – On February 11th and 12th at 2:00 pm in the Pantages Theater, the Tacoma City Ballet in collaboration with Tacoma Opera will perform Carmina Burana. This cantata, composed in 1936 by Carl Orff, is composed of poems and songs written by 13th Century Benedictine Monks. Joining Tacoma City Ballet Company Dancers is Tacoma City Ballet Orchestra, Pacific Lutheran University Choral Union, Vivace! Treble Choir, and three solo opera artists Darrell Jordan – Baritone, Anna Galavis – Soprano, and Robert McPherson – Tenor.

Carmina Burana is pervaded by the philosophy that the fate of mankind is subject to the whims of the natural and spiritual forces that affect human life. The most prominent belief is that mankind is at the mercy of Lady Fortune and her eternal law of change. Mankind is seen in a hard and unsentimental light as the plaything of these inscrutable and mysterious forces.

Carmina Burana was created and premiered by the Tacoma City Ballet in 1993 with original choreography by Artistic Director, Erin M. Ceragioli. Performed many times over in the past 30 years, Carmina Burana was last performed by Tacoma City Ballet in 2016.

“Carmina Burana has a HUGE musical component,” said Ceragioli. “The Vivace! Treble Choir will occupy the Box Loges, the PLU Choral Union will share the stage with three solo Opera Artists, and the Tacoma City Ballet Company Dancers, while the Tacoma City Ballet Orchestra occupies the Orchestra Pit.”

Celebrating their 68th Anniversary this year, Tacoma City Ballet is a non-profit organization that hosts both a ballet school and a professional performing company. For more information about upcoming Tacoma City Ballet Performances and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.tacomacityballet.com